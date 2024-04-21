Watch Now
Pedestrian in ‘very critical condition' after being struck on city’s west side

WRTV
Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 20, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in very critical condition after being struck by a driver on the city’s west side Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 8600 block of West Morris Street on reports of a person struck at 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in “very critical condition.”

IMPD believes the man was walking along the side of the street when he was struck by a vehicle going eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

