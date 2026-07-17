Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle at West 38th Street, Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A pedestrian died early Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Indy's near north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Online police reports show a call for an accident with injuries came in around 6:02 a.m. at the intersection of West 38th Street and Michigan Road. That intersection is near Crown Hill Cemetery and Newfields, just east of Interstate 65.

The run for an accident with injuries was soon updated to an "accident fatal."

Police say when officers arrived, they found a person who'd been hit by a car. First responders pronounced them dead at the scene.

IMPD says the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is working with detectives.

The intersection of West 38th Street and Michigan Road is CLOSED in all directions.

