Pedestrian killed in attempted hit-and-run in Elwood

ELWOOD — An investigation is underway in Madison County after a 16-year-old pedestrian was killed late Saturday night.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call just before midnight of a pedestrian hit by a car at 9th Street and Main Street.

Preliminary investigations indicate the pedestrian, described as a 16-year-old male from Tipton, was running in the area at the time when he was hit by a Ram 1500 pick-up truck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Officials said the driver did not stop after the crash, however, a witness followed the suspect to Windfall, Indiana, where a deputy with Tipton County Sheriff's Department detained them.

The driver has been identified as 77-year-old Michael A. Carnes of Frankfort, Indiana.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash.