Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Monday night.

WRTV

According to police, East District officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue just before 9 p.m. Officers found an adult man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by IEMS.

IMPD said the striking vehicle did not stay at the scene. At this time, IMPD has closed both the north and southbound lanes of the 3500 block of N. Shadeland Ave. as they conduct the investigation.