Pedestrian killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Saturday morning crash in Morgan County, according to police.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of SR 252 and Whetstine Road around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim lying in a ditch unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed the female pedestrian, dressed in black clothing, was walking west bound in the west bound lane of SR 252 and was approximately two feet into the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, also traveling west bound, did not see the pedestrian and struck her.

Neither speed nor impairment are currently believed to be a contributing factor.

The pedestrian did not have any identification and has not been identified. She is described as a white female, late twenties, early thirties, close haircut on the sides, longer on top. She has star tattoos behind her right ear and a lion on her left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the identification of the pedestrian is encouraged to contact Detective Zach Dodson at (765) 342-5544 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

The completed investigation will be forwarded to the Morgan County Prosecutors Office for review and decision on any possible charges.

