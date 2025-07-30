Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in north side Indy crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning, police said.

At approximately 5:31 a.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 3800 block of Boulevard Place.

The incident was confirmed as a fatal crash.

The IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

