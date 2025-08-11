Pedestrian safety upgrades coming to Crawfordsville Road in Speedway

SPEEDWAY— Long-awaited safety improvements are underway along Crawfordsville Road in Speedway, bringing much-needed infrastructure upgrades to a high-traffic area that sees tens of thousands of vehicles each day.

The project, currently in progress near the intersection of Cunningham Road and Parkwood Drive, includes the installation of new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and a traffic signal. Local leaders and residents alike say these changes are overdue for a corridor that has long posed risks to pedestrians and cyclists.

“You’ve got five lanes here and people drive very quickly even though the posted speed limit is only 40,” said Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz. “It’s just a dangerous situation.”

Crawfordsville Road is a major thoroughfare for residents, shoppers and visitors heading to the nearby racetrack.

Despite the heavy foot traffic, Kleinhenz says there are currently no sidewalks along parts of the road.

“There’s about 500 to 600 apartments to the south of here, and several hundred homes,” he said. “Those people shop here, and they’re jaywalking with heavy bags."

According to town estimates, between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles travel the stretch of road daily, increasing the urgency for safer pedestrian access.

The improvements, which are funded by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization and local grants, will run from the Kohl’s entrance at the Brixmor Shopping Center to key intersections in the area.

For Brandon Cooper, an avid cyclist, the upgrades are a welcome change.

“I’m actually very happy with the sidewalks they’re putting in here, considering there was nothing before,” Cooper said. “This construction coincides with the beautiful B&O Trail that runs through the heart of Speedway and Main Street."

Once completed, officials say the upgrades will make a noticeable difference. “Safety is the number one impact,” Kleinhenz added. “Currently, you are putting your life at risk.”

The project is part of Speedway’s ongoing efforts to make the community more walkable and safe.