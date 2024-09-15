Pedestrian struck, critically injured by IMPD officer’s patrol car

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been critically injured after being struck by an IMPD officer’s patrol car on Sunday afternoon.

IMPD says an on-duty officer hit a pedestrian with a marked police car in the 8300 block of Michigan Road at around 2:30 p.m.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The involved officer was uninjured, according to IMPD.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing the street from the west side of Michigan Road to the east when the officer, who was turning out of a parking lot in the area, struck him.

The IMPD Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the crash.

As is standard procedure with any driver involved in a serious bodily injury crash, the IMPD officer was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw.

