INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police responded to a serious crash on I-465 northbound at Rockville Road.

According to police, a vehicle had broken down in the left lane, and the driver was outside their car when they were struck by another vehicle.

WRTV

The northbound lanes of the interstate were completely closed for about an hour, leading to slow traffic well into the morning.

As of 7 a.m., lanes are back open.

The condition of the person who was hit remains unknown.