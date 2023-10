INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in an overnight crash on the east side of Indianapolis

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of N. Shadeland Ave.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Police said the driver o the vehicle stay on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.