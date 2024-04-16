Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's south side Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 4600 block of E. Countyline Road around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim.

Police said he was transported to the hospital where he later died,

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The fatal crash team is responding to the scene.