HAMILTON COUNTY — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Hamilton County on Friday night.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. on State Road 19 near 216th Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO’s Crash Team is currently on the scene. The events leading up to the crash are not yet known.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.