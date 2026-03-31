Pedestrian stuck in Brownsburg on Ronald Reagan Parkway

BROWNSBURG — Crash reconstruction specialists are investigating in Brownsburg after a woman was struck by an SUV while jogging on Tuesday.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and CR 700 N at around 4 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV was traveling northbound on Ronald Reagan Parkway, entered the intersection at 700 N and collided with the woman jogging westbound on CR 700 N in the intersection.

Investigators say the woman was taken to an area hospital with a head injury. No information about her condition was provided.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.