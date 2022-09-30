People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into. It happened at the facility near East St. and I-465. What alarmed the couple the most was the fact they were never contacted despite management knowing. Their unit had been screwed shut, an indicator of the break in according to the employee on site.

"It's been two weeks and nobody has called us to say hey, would you like to switch units, would like me to make sure your doors are secure? Nothing like that," Taylor said.

Now, the couple has removed all but one thing from the unit, fearing the problems run deeper than storage units being ransacked and broken into.

"I've kind of been doing my own investigation. I've always thought somebody was staying here on premises. Every day, I see the same vehicles. I see the same people," Taylor said.

WRTV One of the cars Steven Taylor says he always sees sitting at SecurCare Self Storage near East Street and I-465.

Fed up with not getting answers from management, Taylor turned to the Marion County Public Health Department. He met with an inspector at the facility on Thursday. Taylor said he walked around the facility with the health department employee, showing them all the things he's noticed. A spokesperson confirmed to WRTV, they're looking into the claims and will take further action if needed.

For Taylor, answers leading to a resolution can't come soon enough.

"We talk about this all the time because until we get some answers, it's always on our mind."

WRTV has reached out to local management along with NSA Brands which oversees more than 850 storage facilities in 35 states. We have not heard back from them yet.

WRTV also contacted housing advocates in the area. Their consensus? This situation is an indicator of the housing crisis Indianapolis is facing.

This month, the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana released numbers that help explain why someone could be forced to live in a storage unit. Those stats are below. Housing advocates are hopeful the General Assembly will address this pressing problem.