Perry Township goes back to school, welcomes new superintendent this school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday morning marked the first day of school for several districts here in Central Indiana — including Wayne Township, Clark Pleasant, Beech Grove and Perry Township.

Hundreds of students are filed into the halls at Perry Meridian High School for the occasion, embarking on a journey into the new school year.

One of them was senior Jojo Brewer.

“It’s my last first day of high school. I’m pretty excited to see my friends. Get back in weights class. It’s nice to have a routine again too," Brewer said.

Brewer plays point guard on Perry Meridian’s basketball team and arrived early Wednesday to get some practice in on the school’s brand new court.

“I wanna be the first person to hit a three pointer on it. Get some shots up," Brewer said.

Brewer says post grad, he wants to go to college in the Midwest to study business and continue to shoot hoops.

Something Principal Kert Boedicker says can be possible through hard work and focus here at Perry Meridian.

“When I think about the things we really stress at Perry Meridian High School, we talk a great deal about mindset. I think one of the things we really focus on that academic mindset in our students," Boedicker said.

Boedicker says his favorite part about the first day of school is seeing on the children excited about a fresh start and new beginnings.

“It’s just good to welcome them back to a place they find comfort in. That the people that care about them and guide them in their lives - that’s my favorite thing. Building up kids," he said.

New to Perry Township Schools this year: Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray, who began on July 1.

Dr. Spray spent years working in Johnson County before making the move to Marion County this year.

“It’s just like a lot of our students, new to a school and new to the township or just transitioning to a new school. It’s exciting," he said.

He says he’s gotten the opportunity to meet new students through freshman orientation and he looks forward to making an impact on their lives.

“Perry Township has always been one of those shining stars in Indiana as far as school districts. It’s an urban school district, but also it has a huge emphasis on outstanding academic achievement. We have great staff, great families and students," Dr. Spray said.

Dr. Spray has 15 years of experience leading schools as superintendent and four additional years as assistant superintendent.

He tells WRTV he is excited to hit the ground running this year.