Perry Township hosts 'drive the bus' event to recruit bus drivers for upcoming school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township schools hosted a “drive the bus” event to let individuals experience what it’s like to be a bus driver and hopefully recruit drivers for their team.

Perry Township is looking to hire between 15 to 20 bus drivers for the upcoming school year. The school corporation wanted to give those interested an opportunity to take a bus on a test drive before committing to the job.

“The most important part is to enjoy being around the kids and set an example for them, along with having fun driving the bus,” Demetria Heard, training supervisor for Perry Township Transportation, said.

Heard says they hope to recruit qualified individuals who both love the students and enjoy what they do.

The hiring process can take anywhere from six to eight weeks.

Heard says they are holding this event now so employees can train during the summer to feel confident behind the wheel by the time the school year begins.

The starting rate is $23 an hour, but the school corporation does pay based on experience. Health, dental and eye insurance is available to all employees. Drivers typically can work up to seven hours a day.

If you are interested but were unable to make it to the event, contact Perry Township school’s Transportation Department.