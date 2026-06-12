Person dies after being hit by train on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being hit by a train on the city’s southwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Rockville Road and Robton Avenue around 4:10 a.m. to investigate an accident with injuries.

There, they located a person who’d reportedly been hit by a train. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident. The victim has not been identified.