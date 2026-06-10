Person dies in motorcycle, SUV crash at Harding Street intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A person died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on the Indianapolis south side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of West Sumner Avenue and Harding Street. That’s in an area with industries and homes about a mile north of the I-465 interchange.

WRTV photographer Blake Williamson went to the crash scene. He said the crash appears to have involved a motorcycle and a Cadillac Escalade SUV. The roads were closed in the area of the crash.

Police were continuing to investigate the crash, but IMPD was unable to provide any additional details yet, said an IMPD media notification.