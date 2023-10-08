Watch Now
Person killed after being struck on east side

Posted at 10:48 PM, Oct 07, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being struck by a driver on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to E. Washington St. and N. Shadeland Ave. on reports of a person struck at 10:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the street who was struck by a vehicle and unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is on scene.

The westbound lanes of Washington Street will remain closed while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

