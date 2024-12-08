Person killed in fire at Greenwood apartment complex

GREENWOOD — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment complex in Greenwood on Sunday morning.

Crews with the Greenwood Fire Department responded to Clearview Apartments, located in the 800 block of Clearview Drive, on reports of an explosion.

Upon arrival, crews located a single-story multi-family building on fire. Evacuation was already in progress.

GFD says all occupants were out of the building, except for the apartment resident where the fire began. That resident was eventually located and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, according to GFD.