Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Indy's southeast side

Lights on a police vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the southeast side of the city early Saturday morning.

Investigators say that the crash involved a single vehicle at the 6200 block of S. Arlington Avenue.

Preliminary investigations indicate the single vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The adult driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased.

Traffic was affected for several hours as investigators conducted their investigation at the scene.

