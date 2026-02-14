Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the southeast side of the city early Saturday morning.

Investigators say that the crash involved a single vehicle at the 6200 block of S. Arlington Avenue.

Preliminary investigations indicate the single vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The adult driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased.

Traffic was affected for several hours as investigators conducted their investigation at the scene.

