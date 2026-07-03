Pet owners warned after dog dies of heat stroke at Indianapolis facility

FISHERS, Ind. (WRTV) -- Indianapolis Animal Care Services announced Thursday that a dog died from heat stroke at its new facility earlier this week.

The animal had been confined to an outdoor kennel for an extended period. Officials say they are investigating to figure out what went wrong.

The incident serves as a warning to pet owners.

Extreme heat, as Indiana has seen since Monday, is dangerous not only for people but also for animals.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County has a few recommendations for keeping pets safe. Gina Smola, director of operations, said Thursday, "Keeping them indoors, that's the No. 1 thing, in air conditioning. Don't leave them in vehicles. And the other important thing is if you're going outside, make it short potty breaks. If the pavement is too hot for your hands, its too hot for their feet."

Even if dogs or cats are usually kept outdoors, the Hamilton County facility's staff said to keep them inside during unusually high temperatures.

Emma Nobbe runs community engagement at the Hamilton County shelter in Fishers. "Going on those longer walks, you also want to make sure that you have a shaded area. A lot of people would try to walk their dogs early in the morning or late at night when it's normally cooler naturally. But if you can't do that, try to find a trail or a space that's highly shaded so it's not only cooler on your dog's paws but also cooler for them in general."

Nobbe and Smola recommended keeping walks to no more than 10 minutes. If you are going on a longer walk, bring water and a travel bowl for the pet. Nobbe said, "If you freeze peanut butter to a plate, that's something they really enjoy. It's also a tool if you want to keep them inside, but they are more active."

At the Hamilton County facility, dogs are kept indoors until temperatures cool off. The shelter on Thursday was caring for more than 500 animals, at full capacity. The staff said the days leading up to and after the Fourth of July are their busiest time of year because they receive the highest number of stray and lost animals.

"A lot of people travel, the animals get loose because of the fireworks, so they get very scared," Smola said.

The Hamilton County staff says Fourth of July fireworks and the heat present a double danger.