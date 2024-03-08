Peyton manning Children's Hospital receives $2 million after suprise donations

INDIANAPOLIS — A record amount of money was donated to children at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Thursday night.

The hospital said $2 million dollars was donated to Ascension St. Vincent's new Women and Children’s Tower at the Celebration of Caring Gala.

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee hosted a live auction and raised $200,000. He also joined in a Q&A session with Peyton Manning and country star Parker McCollum.

At the end of the auction, The Irsay family made a surprise $500,000 donation to benefit the hospital.

The silent auction featured Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert suite tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium and was available digitally with bidders from around the state.

In total, more than $25 million dollars has been raised.

For more information on how to support the Care for Tomorrow campaign, visit this website or contact the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation at 317-338-2338