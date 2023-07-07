PHOTOS: Honoring Fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith
Trooper Aaron Smith's squad car outside of Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Friday morningPhoto by: WRTV A closer look at Trooper Aaron Smith's squad car outside of Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Friday morningPhoto by: WRTV Bouquets adorning Trooper Smith's carPhoto by: WRTV Notes and patches starting to collect on Trooper Smith's squad carPhoto by: WRTV Vehicles beginning to file into Greenwood for Trooper Smith's funeralPhoto by: WRTV Law enforcement from around the country arriving at Emmanuel Church Greenwood CampusPhoto by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV Officers from around the country filing in for Trooper Smith's funeralPhoto by: WRTV