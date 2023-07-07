Watch Now
PHOTOS: Honoring Fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith

smithcar1.jpg Trooper Aaron Smith's squad car outside of Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Friday morningPhoto by: WRTV smithcar2.jpg A closer look at Trooper Aaron Smith's squad car outside of Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Friday morningPhoto by: WRTV flowersoncar.jpg Bouquets adorning Trooper Smith's carPhoto by: WRTV carpatches.jpg Notes and patches starting to collect on Trooper Smith's squad carPhoto by: WRTV flag.jpg Vehicles beginning to file into Greenwood for Trooper Smith's funeralPhoto by: WRTV morning procession.jpg Law enforcement from around the country arriving at Emmanuel Church Greenwood CampusPhoto by: WRTV missouri.jpg Photo by: WRTV missouri2.jpg Photo by: WRTV texas1.jpg Photo by: WRTV texas2.jpg Photo by: WRTV pennsylvania.jpg Photo by: WRTV Officers filing.jpg Officers from around the country filing in for Trooper Smith's funeralPhoto by: WRTV

