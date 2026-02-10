PHOTOS: K9 Kissing Booth at the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis

IMPD therapy dogs bring smiles and puppy kisses to the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis during a special Valentine’s Day pop-up K9 Kissing Booth

Pucker up! Officer Grace and Officer Allie, IMPD's certified therapy dogs, were the stars of a special Valentine's Day K9 Kissing Booth at the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis. The event was a chance for local youth to meet the officers of IMPD to build trust and community.