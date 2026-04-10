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PHOTOS | Massive fire damages apartment complex in Franklin

Firefighters from across Johnson County responded to a large fire in Franklin Friday morning that left Compass Park apartment complex in ashes. The building is currently unoccupied and under construction. Officials at Compass Park said the 39-unit structure was 100 days from opening. Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were injured.

FRANKLIN FIRE (2) (1).JPG Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE (1) (1).JPG Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE (5) (1).JPG Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE (6) (1).JPG Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE (3).JPG Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE (4).JPG Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE - POST FIRE 1 - COLIN BAILLIE.jpeg Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE 2 - COLIN BAILLIE PHOTO.jpeg Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV franklin fire .jpg Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE 1 - COLIN BAILLIE PHOTO.jpeg Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV FRANKLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT AFTER FIRE PHOTO 2 - FACEBOOK.jpg Photo by: Franklin Fire Department FRANKLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT AFTER FIRE PHOTO - FACEBOOK.jpg Photo by: Franklin Fire Department FRANKLIN FIRE CAMERA VIEW_FRANKLIN FD FACEBOOK.jpg Photo by: Franklin Fire Department WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP FD 1 - FACEBOOK.jpg Photo by: White River Township Fire Department WHITE RIVER FIRE DEPARTMENT 2 - FACEBOOK.jpg Photo by: White River Township Fire Department

PHOTOS | Massive fire damages apartment complex in Franklin

close-gallery
  • FRANKLIN FIRE (2) (1).JPG
  • FRANKLIN FIRE (1) (1).JPG
  • FRANKLIN FIRE (5) (1).JPG
  • FRANKLIN FIRE (6) (1).JPG
  • FRANKLIN FIRE (3).JPG
  • FRANKLIN FIRE (4).JPG
  • FRANKLIN FIRE - POST FIRE 1 - COLIN BAILLIE.jpeg
  • FRANKLIN FIRE 2 - COLIN BAILLIE PHOTO.jpeg
  • franklin fire .jpg
  • FRANKLIN FIRE 1 - COLIN BAILLIE PHOTO.jpeg
  • FRANKLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT AFTER FIRE PHOTO 2 - FACEBOOK.jpg
  • FRANKLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT AFTER FIRE PHOTO - FACEBOOK.jpg
  • FRANKLIN FIRE CAMERA VIEW_FRANKLIN FD FACEBOOK.jpg
  • WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP FD 1 - FACEBOOK.jpg
  • WHITE RIVER FIRE DEPARTMENT 2 - FACEBOOK.jpg

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TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV
TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV
TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV
TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV
TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV
TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV
Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV
Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV
Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV
Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV
Franklin Fire Department
Franklin Fire Department
Franklin Fire Department
White River Township Fire Department
White River Township Fire Department
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