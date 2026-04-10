PHOTOS | Massive fire damages apartment complex in Franklin
Firefighters from across Johnson County responded to a large fire in Franklin Friday morning that left Compass Park apartment complex in ashes. The building is currently unoccupied and under construction. Officials at Compass Park said the 39-unit structure was 100 days from opening. Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were injured.
Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV Photo by: TJ Whitmer, WISH/WRTV Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV Photo by: Colin Bailee, WISH/WRTV Photo by: Franklin Fire Department Photo by: Franklin Fire Department Photo by: Franklin Fire Department Photo by: White River Township Fire Department Photo by: White River Township Fire Department