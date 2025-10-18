Photos: 'No Kings' protesters gather at Indiana Statehouse
Demonstrators gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday, October 18, for a "No Kings" rally, part of a nationwide day of action protesting the Trump administration's policies.
The Indianapolis rally drew protesters to the south lawn of the statehouse, where participants voiced opposition to issues including redistricting practices and immigration enforcement policies.
