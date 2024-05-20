Pickleball arena planned for former Marsh in Fishers

FISHERS — A former Marsh supermarket near Fishers' Geist neighborhood could soon have a different type of pickle under its roof.

Fishers City Council will vote Monday to rezone the former grocery store on East 116th Street for the 24/7 Dink pickleball arena.

24/7 Dink Rendering of a planned pickleball arena inside of a former Marsh supermarket.

The facility, as the name suggests, would be available for pickleball players 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"As someone who used to go to that Marsh for a long, long time, the residents in that area and that community has needed something to bring that vibrancy back into it," said Fishers director of economic development Megan Baumgartner. "We're excited about a re-use going into this space that is going to bring that vibrancy and energy that has been lacking for several years."

WRTV A vacant Marsh supermarket on E. 116th Street in Fishers.

Marsh closed down all of its stores in 2017 shortly after it was acquired by private equity group Sun Capital Partners.

The former Marsh location eyed for the pickleball facility previously served as a mass vaccination clinic for the Fishers Health Department during the height of the pandemic. The vaccine clinic left the location in 2022.

If the rezoning is approved, 24/7 Dink plans to open in the former Marsh this fall.