Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month planted across central Indiana

HENDRICKS CO. — You may have noticed some pretty pinwheels planted across central Indiana. It's meant to raise awareness about a painful, but important issue — child abuse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month. These pinwheels are at the Hendricks County Courthouse and they represent the lives of children.

Hopefully, it'll remind you that if you know about, or even suspect child abuse or neglect, you must report it under Indiana law.

"The pinwheel is a symbol; it's a national symbol, it's supposed to bring forth the idea of happiness that all children deserve and it reminds us all as citizens that we have a part to play in that," Leanna Truitt, the Hendricks County Prevent Child Abuse" president, said. "There are things that we can do every day to make sure every child has a happy and healthy childhood."

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Department of Child Services hotline at 1-800-800-5556.