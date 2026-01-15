Pitbull to bring 'I'm Back' tour to Ruoff Music Center this fall

NOBLESVILLE — Mr. Worldwide himself is heading back to the Hoosier state this fall.

Pitbull will return to Indiana with his "I'm Back" tour featuring special guest Lil Jon on Saturday, September 19 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

How to get tickets

Artist Presale: Wednesday, January 28, at 10 a.m. (must sign up at livemu.sc/pitbull by Monday, January 26, at 10 p.m. ET)

General Public Sale: Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

VIP Packages: Available through vipnation.com, including premium tickets, backstage tours, pre-show Voli305 VIP Lounge access, and exclusive merchandise

The presale requires no codes and access is tied to Ticketmaster accounts. Anyone who signs up can participate in the early sale.