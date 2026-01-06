Plainfield could be home to the next data center

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Plan Commission unanimously approved a primary plat petition for a proposed data center at the meeting Monday night.

The vote came after more than a dozen concerned residents opposed the project during public comment.

Plainfield could be home to next data center

Developer Radius Data Centers wants to build two 100,000 square foot edge data centers, AllPoints 18 and 19.

According to RadiusDC, the project would:



Have architecturally compatible precast structures

Respect central corridor between the two sites, preserving Clark’s Creek and vegetation

Create minimal traffic

Consume minimal water, using a closed-loop cooling system

“Biggest concerns for me are the data center usage of electricity, taxpayers subsidizing that, the tax breaks that we already have in the state code and water usage. I’m also concerned about the water discharge being put out into our sewers, if there are contamination," long-time Hendricks County resident Madeline Garcia said.

“Data centers do not provide the economic return that were being promised. There’s very little that I expect to see as a Plainfield citizen to come back in a benefit to me in the coming years, and I’m very concerned about that,” Garcia added.

WRTV asked if a representative from the Town of Plainfield wanted to comment on the proposed data center.

A spokesperson sent us an emailed statement saying:

The Town of Plainfield is committed to a transparent, thorough, and public review process for all development proposals, including data centers. We recognize that data centers are a topic of significant public interest, particularly regarding potential impacts on public utilities.



The Plan Commission, a body comprised of residents, is a statutory body of the Town designed to manage this review process, ensuring proposals are evaluated openly and that residents have an opportunity to share feedback and participate through formal public hearings. All proposed data centers must undergo the same multi-step evaluation as other major developments, including staff review, analysis of infrastructure and utility capacity, consideration by the appointed Plainfield Plan Commission, and, when required, final review by the Plainfield Town Council.



The Town of Plainfield does not support development that places an undue burden on public infrastructure or water utilities. The proposed Radius Data Centers have been evaluated in accordance with adopted plans, zoning standards, and long-term community goals.



The Town of Plainfield values the role of its residents in shaping the community’s future and encourages continued public engagement.

Following the vote, the certification will be forwarded to the Town Council for consideration at its January 12 meeting, where the Council will take final action to approve or deny the certification.

