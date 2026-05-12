Plainfield crash leaves at least one person dead

PLAINFIELD (WRTV) — Police are investigating a fatal crash near a Plainfield business area south of U.S. 40 Tuesday morning.

Online police reports show the accident was reported just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Road 267, or Quaker Boulevard, and Stout Heritage Parkway.

The Plainfield Police Department has not said what led up to the crash, but says two vehicles were involved.

It was also unclear how many people were killed or injured as a result.

The area around the crash was closed as of 11:37 a.m. while investigators were on the scene.

This is a developing story.