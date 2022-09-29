Plainfield family continues fight against Alzheimer’s disease

PLAINFIELD – Luna is set to turn nine months old Monday. Her mom, Kristi Stanifer, said her daughter is close to walking, and if you spend a moment in their living room, it is easy to see why.

“Say we always talk about him, don’t we?” Stanifer asked Luna. She is talking about her dad and Luna’s grandpa, Larry Stanifer.

In 2021, he lost his battle to Alzheimer’s just shy of three years after he was diagnosed with the disease. By the end, Kristi says her dad needed 24/7 care.

“Looking back, I don’t think of my father the way he was the past two years before he passed away. I think of him from all the times growing up,” Stanifer said.

Although he never got to meet Luna, Kristi said she talks about him all the time. Together, this mom, daughter and their extended family continue to fight for Larry.

“When he was still alive, I made a promise to him that I will not stop fighting for him,” Stanifer said.

Months after his diagnosis in 2019, “Larry’s Crew” came together with Larry himself at the helm. The team fundraised and participated in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Indianapolis.

“He is our light and we do this for him along with all the other families and people who have been diagnosed and who have lost their battles to this horrible disease,” Stanifer said.

The tradition continues to this day. In the months leading up to walk weekend, the Stanifer family hosts fundraisers including a corn hole tournament.

This year marks the first time Luna will join “Larry’s Crew” in honor of her grandpa. Kristi said she will not stop fighting until there is a cure.

“I just want there to be a change. I don’t want her to have to go through what I did with my dad,” Stanifer said.

So far, more than $850,000 has been raised for the Alzheimer’s walk here in Indianapolis and nearly 2,200 people are registered to participate. The fundraising goal is $1 million, and if that is reached, it will be the first time in this location.

Anyone who wants to participate can register even the day of the event. Donations will be open through the end of the year.

This year’s annual walk will be held at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium. It begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 10:45a.m. To learn more, click here.