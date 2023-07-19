Plainfield family loses everything in fire

PLAINFIELD — A family of six is without a home after a fire destroyed everything they own.

The fire happened Saturday in Plainfield.

The children are credited for getting everyone out safely.

"It was just all too real. I wouldn't wish this on anybody. It's it was horrible," Jennifer McFerrin said.

Charred toys, clothes and rubble is all that's left of Jennifer McFerrin and her children's home.

"Everything's gone. They have no memories of anything and I still can't believe that it's gone. It absolutely breaks my heart," McFerrin said.

Her children woke up Saturday morning to the smell of smoke and ran for help. Soon after, the fire spread to their room.

"I just watched my house burn and it caught on fire three more times after that. The front corner room is where my babies were," McFerrin said.

Benjamin Edwards

Benjamin Edwards and other neighbors rushed to help.

"Their 12-year-old daughter woke me up just after 4 a.m. pounding on the door screaming for help," Edwards said. "Basically all we could do was be that shoulder to cry on as they watch their whole lives just go up."

Now, the family is homeless as school approaches.

"And I don't even know what to do. My children, we are staying across the street, but they're heartbroken," McFerrin said.

McFerrin says two children are homeschooled and their computers were lost in the fire.

That's on top on irreplaceable keepsakes like her grandmother's china cabinet, her son's baby blanket and her 12-year-old daughter's stuffed bunny that she's had since she was 3.

In hopes of finding them a new, safe place to stay, Edwards created a GoFundMe account. Edwards says anything helps.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at the Woodland Trace Mobile Home community in Plainfield.

"What my wife and I are trying to do is pull this community together and get everybody to help this family. She's going to need somewhere to go. She needs a permanent stable home for her and her children. They literally didn't make it out with anything but the clothes on their backs. Not even shoes," he said.

McFerrin says she's thankful for any help received.

The Plainfield Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

