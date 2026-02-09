Plainfield Police Department temporarily closed due to plumbing issues

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Police Department announced Monday that its administrative offices will be closed until further notice due to unexpected plumbing problems at the department's main building.

The closure affects the administrative offices located at 1075 W. Main St.

According to the department's announcement, the plumbing issues were unforeseen and have forced officials to temporarily shut down operations at that location.

While offices are closed, police officials emphasize that public safety services remain fully operational. The department is working to establish alternative arrangements to continue serving the community during the closure period.

For residents needing police assistance, the department has provided the following guidance:



Emergency situations: Continue to dial 911

Non-emergency needs: Contact the Hendricks County Communication Center and request a Plainfield officer

Immediate assistance: Call the non-emergency dispatch line to request an officer



Plainfield police officers will continue their regular patrol duties.

The department has not provided a timeline for when the plumbing issues will be resolved or when the administrative offices will reopen.