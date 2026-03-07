Plainfield police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl who has not been heard from since being dropped off near her home.

Penelope McGowan, 17, was last seen leaving school with her older sister, who told investigators she dropped Penelope off in the neighborhood where the teen lives with her father. However, Penelope has not made contact with family or friends since that time.

Investigators tracked her last known GPS location to southbound Moon Road, just south of U.S. 40, before her cell phone was believed to have been turned off.

Penelope is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, and carrying a backpack.

At this time, it is unclear whether Penelope is traveling with anyone or if she is in any danger. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Notably, Plainfield Police did not specify the date or time Penelope was reported missing. WRTV has reached out to the department for additional information and is awaiting a response.

Anyone with information on Penelope's location or who she may be with is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.