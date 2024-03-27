Plainfield police welcome K-9 Newt to the department

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Police Department welcomed their newest four-legged friend to the force.

Newt, a boxer mix, was a victim of animal cruelty whose owner was recently convicted of many criminal charges, the department said.

In April 2023, Newt, along with another dog, were both rescued from an abusive owner and rushed to a veterinary intensive care unit.

After their stay in the ICU, the dogs moved to the Hendricks County Animal Shelter where Newt caught the eye of a K-9 handler.

“New showed tremendous potential to be both a gun detection and a therapy dog. This unique combination is perfect for a dog to work along-side a School Resource Officer,” the department said.

The department then adopted Newt. After several weeks of training, Newt and her handler, Officer Josh Jellison, graduated.

Plainfield Police Department

Newt will now be a certified therapy and gun detection dog at Plainfield Community Schools.

“Newt will have the opportunity to reassure children who have been victimized - a living testament to the ability to overcome adversity,” the department said. “Who better to help the victims of crime than someone that has been one herself?”

Plainfield Police Department

Newt and Jellison will be formally recognized in a ceremony at the Plainfield Government Center on April 4 at 6 p.m.