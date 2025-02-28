Plainfield student struck by vehicle while walking to middle school

PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield student was hit by a vehicle while walking to school Friday morning.

The school district confirmed the student was struck while walking to Plainfield Central Middle School, at the intersection of Simmons Road and Stafford Road.

“While we cannot provide further details regarding incidents involving students, we appreciate the concern and support of our Plainfield Schools community.”

The district did not provide any information on the condition of the student but said they were transported to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment for injuries.

We have reached out to the Plainfield Police Department for more information.