Plan for weekend lane and ramp closures on I-465 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced overnight lane and ramp closures on I-465 this weekend.

Starting Friday, lanes will be closed on the east side of Indianapolis for permanent pavement marking.

The closures are scheduled as follows:



Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, June 22 at 6 a.m.

Two right lanes closed on I-465 northbound between I-70 and Pendleton Pike (MM 43.6 to MM 42.5). Two left lanes closed on the I-70 eastbound ramp to I-465 northbound. The ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-70 eastbound/I-465 northbound will be closed.



Additionally, a traffic switch is planned in the Clear Path 465 corridor.

Once implemented, drivers on eastbound I-465 will need to decide between continuing east or exiting to northbound I-69 and Binford Boulevard earlier, specifically at White River.

This new traffic pattern will enable crews to work in the median of I-465 and build new lanes and ramps for eastbound traffic.

The closures are scheduled as follows:

Friday, June 20 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Left lane closed on westbound I-465 from the I-465/I-69 interchange to White River.

Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 23 at 6 a.m.

Keystone Avenue ramps to eastbound I-465 will be closed. Eastbound I-465 ramp to Allisonville Road will be closed. Eastbound I-465 ramp to northbound I-69 will be closed. Eastbound I-465 ramp to southbound Binford Boulevard will be closed. Eastbound I-465 will be reduced to one lane from White River to I-69.

Saturday, June 21 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Northbound Binford Boulevard to northbound I-69 closed at 75th Street. Northbound I-465 ramp to northbound I-69 will have the left lane closed. A single lane will be open on northbound I-69 from the I-465/I-69 interchange to 82nd Street.



Please note that actual dates and work schedules may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time during these closures.