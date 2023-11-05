Plane crash at Kokomo airport

KOKOMO — A plane crashed at Glenndale Airport in Kokomo Sunday afternoon, leaving one person injured.

According to Howard County Sheriff's Office, the Howard County dispatch center was alerted to an airplane crash involving a golf cart at 3460 S. 400 W around 1:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an experimental aircraft was coming to a land while a female onlooker was filming from a gold cart next to the runway.

As the plane came down for a landing, the plane drifted and struck the golf cart causing it to roll over and knocking the female occupant unconscious.

The female was transported to an area hospital helicopter for her injuries and the pilot is seemingly uninjured.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Cherry at 765-614-3460, by submitting a tip using our mobile app or at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.

