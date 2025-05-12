Plane crashes at Indy South Greenwood Airport, minor injuries reported

GREENWOOD — Two people were left with minor injuries following a plane crash Sunday afternoon, the Greenwood Fire Department said.

GFD responded to the report of a plane crash just after 12 p.m. at 897 Airport Parkway near the Indy South Greenwood Airport.

Officials said a white, single-propeller aircraft was taking off to the north from the runway.

The plane lost power about 20 feet up, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, sliding into the grass.

The crash landing occurred just south of the Indiana State Police hangar, according to GFD.

The two individuals in the plane, a man and a woman, sustained minor injuries. As a precaution, they were taken to an area trauma center for treatment.

Following the crash, all inbound and outbound air traffic was temporarily suspended, however, the airport offices remained open.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating what caused crash.