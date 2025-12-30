Planning a Rose Bowl watch party? Here’s how to save money and keep it stress-free

INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana University set to face Alabama in the Rose Bowl, many Hoosiers are skipping crowded bars and choosing to watch the big game from the comfort of home.

If food is at the top of your game day checklist, local grocery stores say they have plenty of options to cover every kind of fan.

“We have gameday wings, pizza, veggie trays, fruit trays, cookies and cupcakes,” said Lonnie Jordan with the Meijer on Washington Street.

How to save money and reduce stress while planning your Rose Bowl watch party

Jordan says planning is key, especially when hosting a group. From healthier options to classic fan favorites, the goal is to keep things simple.

“Anything that they need for the tailgate party or for the watch party, we have it here,” Jordan said. “It should be grab and go and no stress.”

For fans who want to show off their Hoosier pride, there is more than just food available. Jordan says IU merchandise is in high demand.

“We have IU merch, but it sells out quick,” he said.

If you are hosting a larger crowd and do not want to worry about cooking, catering can also be a cost-effective option.

“We are finding that people are wanting to book online with us and book for these watch parties,” said Trevon Sevion, operations manager with Nameless Catering and Hoosier Homestyle.

Sevion says his team can serve hundreds of people across the state and works with customers to stay within budget.

“We have a bunch of affordable options to help meet the needs of your party,” he said. “Hosting at home is a great option."

Whether you prepare everything yourself or work with a caterer, Sevion says planning around your price point can save money in the long run.

“We can meet you at your price,” he said. “We have a bunch of affordable packages.”

As Hoosiers get ready for kickoff, experts agree that a little planning, along with smart food and hosting choices, can help make your Rose Bowl watch party both memorable and budget friendly.