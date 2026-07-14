Plans are approved for Indiana's first Buc-ee's travel center

GREENWOOD, Ind. WRTV -- The Advisory Plan Commission of Greenwood approved the plans to use more than 80 acres of agricultural land at I-65 and Worthsville Road for Indiana's first Buc-ee's location.

The plans include 120 fuel pumps and 42 EV chargers.

The 74-thousand-square-foot travel center would be built near I-65.

Supporters say it will bring new revenue to the city.

However, some neighbors are raising concerns about traffic, safety and rezoning the property from agricultural to industrial.

Greenwood City Council still needs to approve the plan before it can move forward.