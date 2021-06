GREENFIELD — Chick-fil-A, Panera, and Chipotle could soon have store locations in Greenfield.

According to the City of Greenfield, plans are in the works and the restaurants have already filed for a development plan approval. They're in contract and are currently reviewing building elevations for where these prospective eateries will be placed.

Now, they're just waiting for that development plan approval, which will take place on July 12 in order to give them the green light to begin building.