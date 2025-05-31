Plans for Bloomington Convention Center, an expansion of city's current facility

BLOOMINGTON — The current Monroe Convention Center is getting a facelift.

It will be renamed the Bloomington Convention Center and feature over 70,000 square feet of modern, flexible, professional meeting and event space and over 100,000 square feet of space in the facility overall.

Executive Director Talisha Coppock says there’s a lot of history in the building.

“This space was actually built in 1923, and it was the Graham Motor Sales. Whenever the building opened, it was the largest garage in the state," Coppock said.

The Monroe Convention Center opened in 1991.

The facility hosts more than 500 events annually, but often turns away events due to availability and size restrictions.

“We’re more than doubling the space. We’ll continue to use this building for breakout rooms. The new space will allow us to have an exhibit hall so a conference can breakout," she said.

The over $50 million project includes meeting and event space and can accommodate conventions, conferences, trade shows, concerts, meetings, sporting events and more.

“We’re expanding across the street, right across the street from the current convention center, on College Avenue. It will be connected by a bridge," said Mike McAfee from Visit Bloomington.

McAfee says the expansion was necessary due to the desire to host larger groups, accommodating up to 600 attendees.

A 225-room host hotel is also being planned as part of the development.

“People spend about $175 per day per person when they’re in Bloomington at a conference, and so when we’re hosting a group of 500 over a three-day period, that’s an incredible economic impact," he said.

Ron Stanhouse owns and operates multiple businesses in Bloomington, including Crazy Horse.

The tavern on Kirkwood Avenue is just steps away from the convention center.

Stanhouse is excited for the potential new clientele the expansion will bring.

“As the new hotels come in, to serve that population of visitors and tourists. If you double the size of that space, we’re gonna see that many more visitors," Stanhouse said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Bloomington Convention Center will take place on June 3.

The expansion is currently scheduled for completion in 2027.