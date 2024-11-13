Plans released for science and technology campus in Westfield

WESTFIELD — On Monday, Grand Universe, an innovative and immersive STEM Learning Experience, brought plans for a 66-acre multi-use development near Grand Park to the city council.

"Really wanted to pursue those dreams of space exploration again," said Greg McCauley, the CEO of Grand Universe.

The development, comprised of four districts, will include the Grand Universe District, Resort District, Sports and Entertainment District, and Town Center District.

"One of the things when I took office that I wanted to try and accomplish was to expand the tourism component that came with Grand Park because that is a March through October season," said Mayor Scott Willis.

Grand Universe has been working with the city to build a Center for Science and Space Exploration for over a decade now.

Provided

"The space race has begun once again and there are so many things that take up the attention of America's young people. We really thought a major science center and stem campus would help support this enthusiasm that will come as we pursue human space exploration once again," said McCauley.

It's a project that will take up to 10 years and cost $1.2 billion. Investment for Phase 1, which includes the science and space center, includes more than $300 million. Future investments could total north of $700 million.

The city of Westfield outlined what each district will include.

The Grand Universe District will contain a state-of-the-art science and space center for learning and exploration, as well as a STEM pavilion with related events and amenities.

Provided

At 170,000 square feet, the Grand Universe Center for Science and Space Exploration will feature one of the world’s largest full-dome planetariums, which will create a 360-degree theatre experience.

The Resort District will include a space-themed hotel and a state-of-the-art convention center, providing visitors with accommodations, dedicated parking, and access to all Districts, events, amenities, and the Monon Trail.

The Town Center District will include commercial and mixed-use properties, creating spaces integrating retail, office, and high-density multi-family uses.

Provided

The Sports Entertainment District will include sports, art, and entertainment viewing facilities with outdoor plazas and dining. It is also expected to include a creek park with natural elements and open spaces to accommodate a number of trails.

"All of that type of development helps pay for Grand Universe, so we're really excited they came in with an open mind," said Willis.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 25 at the Westfield Public Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This was introduced at the November 11 Westfield City Council meeting and will have a public hearing at the December 2 Advisory Plan Commission (APC) meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The City Council and Redevelopment Commission will consider tax increment financing to assist with infrastructure costs in February 2025

The goal is to break ground on Phase 1 in March 2025 with completion in mid-2027.