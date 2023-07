INDIANAPOLIS — Genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti will bring his Antagonist Tour' to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall.

This is the rapper's first headline tour since 2021. His last album Whole Lotta Red marked his first #1 album on Billboard 200.

Support for the tour includes rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Tickets for the October 14 show go on sale Friday. July 14 at noon on Ticket Master.