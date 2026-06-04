Pleasant end to the week before heat and humidity arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Another beautiful day across the state before a summer-like pattern moves into the state. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with higher humidity values moving in.

TODAY

WRTV

Mostly sunny skies and nice conditions for today. High temperatures will climb into the low and middle 80s with low humidity values. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

TONIGHT

WRTV

If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game tonight, no weather worries. Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures on the warmer side heading into Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clear and mild overnight with low temperatures falling right around 64.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A sunny start across the state on Friday. Cloud cover moves in later in the afternoon. It will be breezy and warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will gust at times out of the southwest around 20 to 25 mph. Humidity values slowly rise on Friday afternoon.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST:

WRTV

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend. No need to cancel any outdoor plans but just keep an eye on the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up both on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

There will be higher humidity values in place all weekend and especially until next week. Temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 80s, flirting with 90 degrees. Higher humidity values mean temperatures feel like they will be in the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through much of next week.