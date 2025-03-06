'Please Fix Our Bridge': Neighbors push for solutions following damaged southeast side bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a sign with a whole lot of meaning and it sits near the corner of Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive and State Avenue.

“It's been there since we moved in about a year ago,” Jessica Darling, with the Fountain Square Alliance, said.

Locals in the area will tell you that the bridge has been damaged for quite a while, and a sign reading "Please fix our bridge" aims to draw attention to the issue.

“The bridge was damaged several years ago when someone ran into it,” Darling said.

Darling is with the Fountain Square Alliance. She and her team say they put the sign in hopes of getting the city’s attention to fix it.

“It kind of reminds you the fact that not all neighborhoods are treated equally and not all neighborhoods are getting the same investment from the city,” Darling said.

The city says neighbors are in luck.

INDY DPW says its team is designing a fix for this bridge and it is expected to see work during the 2025 construction season.

“It’s really nice to see they are putting some work towards it,” neighbor Liv Benner told WRTV.

The city says its 5-year capital plan will see more than $110 million dedicated to bridge work.

In construction:



30th St over White River

West Washington Street over Little Eagle Creek

Acton Road over Maze Creek

38th Street over Dry Run

Emerson Ave over Pogue's Run

16th Street over White River

16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street over the Canal

Pennsylvania Street over Williams Creek

Lafayette Road over Little Eagle Creek

Expected to begin construction in 2025:

Union Station Bridge Rehabilitation

Mendenhall Road over Goose Creek

Keystone Avenue over Howland Ditch

Audubon Road and Lesley Ave over Devon Creek

There's also the White River Innovation District project (in construction) which includes the new Henry Street Bridge.

WRTV Reached out to City-County Councilor Frank Mascari about the neighbor's concerns.