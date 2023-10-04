Watch Now
At least five people shot at Morgan State University, three shooters fired into crowd

Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 03, 2023
BALTIMORE — At least five people have been shot at Morgan State University.

Around 10 p.m., Baltimore Police have reported an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

Police believe three shooters fired into a crowd, according to Councilman Ryan Dorsey.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

A few students told WMAR that they heard that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. They said they are frustrated and saddened that this happened during the university's homecoming week.

Morgan State University students have been asked to shelter in place.

People should avoid the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Police are asking concerned family members to avoid campus and report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road.

The ATF Baltimore Field Division Special Agents are assisting BPD.

This is a developing story.

